Architectural designs and site plans for a residential condominium project near Tompkins Elementary School and a new warehouse building were approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission at its meeting April 11, according to Development Services Director Jay Schlosser.
Diana Williams, known locally for her ownership of Re/Max Tehachapi, was present at the meeting and is a partner in the joint venture company developing the planned condominium complex. It will be located on both the north and south sides of Pinon Drive just west of Curry Street.
"The partners of this joint venture are very excited to bring these new luxury condos to our community,” Williams said in a statement on April 13. “We feel this lifestyle is one that is in high demand for Tehachapi. Our ultimate goal is to provide safe, comfortable and exciting developments with single-story units for our seniors, great assorted amenities to our residents and financing options to fit the needs of a large array of buyers."
As described in the staff report, the project is to build 37 condominium units on 3.06 acres. Building exteriors were designed to reflect the Craftsman style with “a slight modern twist” and a “row-house” concept. Multiple materials and paint colors will be used and a landscaping buffer has been designated along the frontage. The color palette will be reviewed and approved by the commission prior to building permit issuance.
The project is made up of two parts — the southwest corner of Pinon and Curry and the northwest corner of Pinon and Curry:
• The 1.6-acre parcel on the southwest corner will be subdivided into a single-family parcel that will front Black Oak Drive and a 1.46-acre multifamily lot fronting Pinon and Curry. The development proposed for this parcel is 16 2-bedroom units and two 3-bedroom units.
• The 1.6-acre parcel on the northwest corner will be developed with 16 2-bedroom units and three 3-bedroom units.
The project includes two-story and single-story buildings. The community will be gated and include 57 on-site parking spaces. Pinon Street will be widened and street parking will also be available.
All units will include a separate laundry area and dining area, in addition to a private patio or deck. About 15,000 square feet of land has been designated for open community spaces including a child play area, picnic area with grilling stations, community garden, dog walking path and bocce court.
In the staff report, Schlosser noted that the project fills in parcels that have remained undeveloped and is consistent with the city’s General Plan and other requirements. Other development in the area includes single-family homes and another condominium development with onsite amenities, in addition to the school located on the east side of Curry Street.
Following the staff recommendation with one modification, the commission approved the architectural design and site plan review with a 3-0 vote (Commissioners Daryl Christensen and Steve Hamblin were absent; Commissioners Linda Hollinsworth, Kim Nixon and Charles White were present).
Instead of walls originally proposed for the project, it will be enclosed with wrought iron fencing and pilasters to address graffiti concerns, Schlosser said.
New warehouse building
Tower Tech, Inc., an air traffic control company based in Placer County, submitted plans to construct a new 4,800-square-foot storage and warehousing building on a half-acre parcel in an area zoned Light Industrial located at 1075 Goodrick Drive, Tehachapi.
The company’s services include providing a fully-staffed portable air traffic control complex. Its clients include the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and Forest Service in addition to air shows.
According to a letter from the company submitted with its application, the pre-engineered steel building will be used to store air traffic control communication equipment. The company anticipates development starting right away with a goal of being up and running at the Tehachapi location within six months.
Following the staff recommendation, Schlosser said the commission approved the architectural design and site plan review with a 3-0 vote.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
