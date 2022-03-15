Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. A few showers possible after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. A few showers possible after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.