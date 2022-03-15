A modern RV resort proposed in the city of Tehachapi would be welcomed by travelers but residents of a neighboring mobile home park are concerned it will destroy their peace and quiet.
The owner of the mobile home park and about a dozen residents showed up March 14 to share their apprehension with the Tehachapi Planning Commission.
Development Services Director Jay Schlosser had already recommended approval with some conditions to address issues raised by the neighbors. But after residents continued to plead for changes in the project’s layout, Schlosser asked Planning Commission Chairperson Kim Nixon for a five-minute recess.
During the break in the meeting, he had a quick discussion with developers John Thomsen and Johnny Thomsen in public view — and when the meeting resumed Schlosser suggested an additional layout change to move RV parking spaces further east of the property line shared with the mobile home park.
The Thomsens — father and son — also own Payless Mini Storage facilities in Bakersfield. A portion of the Tehachapi property is proposed to be a mini-storage, including climate-controlled units. Their original plan was to have the storage units on the west side of the property and the RV spaces on the east side, in order to provide a buffer between the RV spaces and the neighboring mobile home park.
Schlosser said that design created an issue because it would put the RV spaces in the direct line of the runway of Tehachapi Municipal Airport to the northwest, as detailed in an airport study prepared for the project.
In fact, Schlosser noted, an airplane crashed on the property proposed for development a few years ago. (The Aug. 14, 2012, crash was an experimental aircraft preparing for landing at the airport. The pilot survived and there no other injuries were reported).
When planning for development impacted by the location of the airport, Schlosser said efforts are made to keep the densest (human) away from the runway centerline.
In a memo to commissioners included with the agenda, Schlosser noted his recommendation for approval was accompanied by a negative declaration of environmental impact prepared for the project. He said it was circulated from Feb. 3 to March 4. Letters from Gary Burgeis, managing member of Mountain Aire Estates, LLC, and mobile home park residents Keith Sackewitz and Dean Foster, were received — along with a petition objecting to the RV park signed by 56 residents.
“Unfortunately, this site represents an undesirable arrangement of zoning district,” Schlosser wrote. “Specifically, the subject property is zoned M-1, Light Industrial, which is placed immediately adjacent to a residential Mobile Home Park designation. Industrial/Residential zone adjacencies are uncommon. Given the range of available uses permitted in an M-1 zone, an RV Park or Mini-Storage are both relatively low impact when compared with other available options.”
Burgeis, in his letter and testimony before the commission on March 14, said his desire is to preserve the quality of life of residents of Mountain Aire Estates.
The mobile home park was developed in 1991 and serves as permanent residential housing for more than 128 seniors, he said in his letter.
He suggested reconfiguration “to address the legitimate concerns of the residents.”
If not reconfigured, he suggested construction of a 10-foot block wall, at a minimum, to provide a sound and noise barrier between the RV resort and the mobile home park.
Schlosser included a 10-foot block wall as a condition recommended to the commission, along with an additional 10-foot of dense landscaping. Then, after conferring with the Thomsens during the recess, he recommended moving the row of RV spaces closest to the mobile home park farther east — while still keeping those spaces out of the airport runway centerline zone.
The Thomsens said they want to be good neighbors and agreed with the recommendation.
Sackewitz asked for the 10-foot block wall to extend all the way from Tehachapi Boulevard south to Valley Boulevard, but Schlosser said he could not support requiring the property owner to provide the additional height barrier the full distance because a parcel just north of Valley Boulevard is not being developed at this time and the area at the north end is not adjacent to the mobile home park.
Foster’s concerns included light and noise. He was assured by Johnny Thomsen that generators won’t be allowed. Schlosser said light from the project must meet standards to keep it from drifting to other areas and the wall is expected to mitigate noise. A 30-day stay limit will be imposed.
Also addressing concerns of mobile home park residents, Schlosser said that the conditions of approval would be enforced by the city through business licensing and code enforcement.
If the operation violates codes, it is subject to revocation of its business license and could not lawfully operate, he said.
Schlosser also said the law requires consideration of impacts but there is “no obligation to mitigate to zero.
“It’s not reasonable to expect zero change,” he said.
With a 5-0 vote, the commission approved the project.
Commissioners were complimentary of the design of the project and expressed appreciation to the public for their involvement, and to staff and the developer for working together.
The project
In a brief interview after the meeting, Johnny Thomsen said market studies show tremendous demand for an RV resort in Tehachapi.
Although the family business, Thomsen Investments, LLC, of Bakersfield is primarily mini-storage facilities, Johnny Thomsen said he previously operated a hospitality business on the Central Coast which was sold to provide funding for the Tehachapi project.
The project is located on about 30 acres of land comprised of three parcels. Parcel A includes a mini-storage building of various unit sizes totaling 57,000 square feet with covered and uncovered RV storage. Parcel B includes a 91-space RV travel park with a caretaker’s residence as well as commercial and industrial storage. Parcel C, to the south and adjoining Valley Boulevard, would remain undeveloped at this time.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
