With the weather finally cooperating, the city of Tehachapi has scheduled a community cleanup day to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23.
Members of the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors, Salvation Army, Tehachapi Mountain Group - Coldwell Banker Best Realtors, Rotary Club Interact, Girl Scouts Troop 8014, Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, the Tehachapi Police Department and the city of Tehachapi will join in picking up litter along the Antelope Run walking/bike path between Tehachapi Boulevard and Cherry Lane and along Valley and Tehachapi boulevards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.