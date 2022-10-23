First Responders Day 2021.jpg

Griselda Hurtado pins a commemorative pin on a first responder after ceremonies at the First Responders Recognition Day at Historic Union Cemetery in 2021.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

"First Responders Recognition Day commemorates the heroic acts of the men and women who are there first on the scene of an emergency," Historic Union Cemetery trustee Dick Taylor wrote.

To that end, the cemetery will mark the occasion with a ceremony at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 in front of its office at 730 Potomac Ave. in Bakersfield. All are welcome to attend.