Tehachapi police and the community will get together for National Night Out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Phillip Marx Central Park on E Street in downtown Tehachapi.
“I encourage everyone to come to this year’s National Night Out. It is a great opportunity to come and meet me and other members of the Tehachapi Police Department," new Chief of Police Richard Standridge said in a statement. "The Tehachapi Police Foundation has worked diligently to make this year’s event enjoyable for this great community."
Standridge invites the public to meet him and the TPD officers and staff during the community-building event. In a video produced by the city, he encouraged people to attend, ask questions and share ideas.
Other first responders will be there, too: the Kern County Fire Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and California Corrections and Rehabilitation Department.
There will be a coloring contest for children, bike rodeo, police cars and fire trucks for kids to climb on and a glowstick walk. The night will end with a Movie in the Park ("Puss in Boots – The Last Watch"), courtesy of Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District.
