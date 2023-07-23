nno 13.jpg

Local children brought their bikes to National Night Out to have them checked for safety and to participate in the bicycle rodeo.

 Tehachapi News file photo

Tehachapi police and the community will get together for National Night Out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Phillip Marx Central Park on E Street in downtown Tehachapi.

“I encourage everyone to come to this year’s National Night Out. It is a great opportunity to come and meet me and other members of the Tehachapi Police Department," new Chief of Police Richard Standridge said in a statement. "The Tehachapi Police Foundation has worked diligently to make this year’s event enjoyable for this great community."

