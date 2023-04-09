Many former and current patients, along with family and friends gathered Friday at Coy Burnett Stadium in tribute and remembrance of lifelong Tehachapi physical therapist Derek Bryan Thompson.
The location of the tribute was most fitting as Thompson gave nearly 30 years of his life to helping Warrior athletes recover from injuries.
Warrior Booster Club President Corey Costelloe, a Tehachapi High School Warrior and athlete himself, was treated by Thompson.
“Derek was a man whose professional goal was to put kids back into competition as soon and as strong as possible," Costelloe said. Thompson also gave freely his expertise to various colleges and high school athletic departments throughout Kern County.
Thompson's obituary refers to him as a “God-fearing, gun-loving sportsman, whose enthusiastic sense of humor, wittiness, caring heart and a tough love that will be remembered by all who knew him."
A special Clay Pigeon Fundraising Shoot was held in Cummings Valley the next day in Thompson's name. Proceeds raised from the event went to two of his main interests: the Wounded Warriors organization and a local scholarship fund for physical therapy students. Shooters, friends, and family members enjoyed an afternoon of fun and fond remembrances.
