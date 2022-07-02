If you’re thinking of running for a local office, now is your chance. Filing periods for the November election begin July 18. So, check out available offices to consider how you might want to serve.
The following community services district have seats coming up for election Nov. 8:
• Bear Valley Community Services District — This district has a five-member board elected at large, meaning that there are no specific director seats within the district. Three seats are up for election this year. These include seats held by board President Greg Hahn and Terry Quinn. Hahn was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in March 2018 and ran unopposed in November 2018 for a four-year term. Quinn was appointed in the fall of 2018. The third seat to be filled was held by Jay Carlyn, who resigned earlier this year. So far, the board has taken no action to fill that position. Seats held by John Grace and Charles Jensen are not up for election this year. More information about the district is available online at bvcsd.com.
• Golden Hills Community Services District — This district has a five-member board elected at large, meaning that there are no specific director seats within the district. Seats held by John Buckley and Marilyn White are up for election this year. Both were elected in 2014 and reappointed in 2018 because there were no challengers. Seats held by David Benham, Joe King and David Shaw are not up for election this year. More information about the district is available online at ghcsd.com.
• Mountain Meadows Community Services District — This small district provides road maintenance services and has not had an election in at least 20 years. Vacancies on the five-member board have been filled by appointment. More information about the district is available online at www.mmcsd.online.
• Stallion Springs Community Services District — This district has a five-member board elected at large, meaning that there are no specific director seats within the district. Seats held by Ben Dewell, Barry Leslie and Neil Record are up for election this year. Seats held by Teresa Sasnet and Leslie Wellman are not up for election this year.
From Kern County Elections office records, it appears the district has not held an election since 2014, with board members either appointed by the board to fill vacancies or no one running against appointed incumbents. More information about the district is available online at stallionspringscsd.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
