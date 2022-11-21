For about two and a half years, beginning in the second half of 2018, Stuart Nacht was the public face of the Sage Ranch development project in Tehachapi.

The proposed project — 995 residential units on 138 acres near Tehachapi High School — has been in the works since sometime that year. The Tehachapi City Council eventually approved the project and a related Environmental Impact Report in September 2021. Recently, the Tehachapi Planning Commission extended by 90 days the company’s deadline to submit a precise development plan that is the next step toward actual development of the project.