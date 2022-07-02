Review of the architectural design and site plan for a 96-unit condominium project that was approved in 2005 but not built and a mixed use project that concerns neighbors are expected to be before the Tehachapi Planning Commission on July 11.
The projects were among other items on the commission’s June 13 agenda, but that meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum.
On July 11, if the agenda remains the same, the commission will review of the architectural design and site plan for Pinon Townhome Estates. Located at the northwest corner of Pinon Street and Applewood Drive, the project calls for 96 units to be built on approximately 10.45 acres. According to a staff report, the project was approved in 2005 with the adoption of a mitigated negative declaration under the California Environmental Quality Act. The final tract map was recorded in November 2007 but the project was not built due to economic changes over the past 15 years.
The condominium project would include 42 buildings with three units each. Each unit would have an attached two-car garage and a Central Park and open space amenity to include a pool and spa, tot lot, half-court basketball and green belt/picnic area would be developed.
Owner of the property is Pinon96, LLC, of Santa Paula. Michael Dhanens of Bakersfield is the architect.
The Tehachapi Hayes Mixed Use project was also on the June agenda for architectural design and site plan review as well as a minor use permit and variance.
The owner of the property is Paul Zerounian of Palmdale. The applicant is Friedman Architects of Pasadena.
The mixed use project is proposed for the southeast corner of Hayes Street and Tehachapi Boulevard. This is the vacant area just west of the Ranch House Motel and across Hayes Street from Red House BBQ.
Retail space facing both streets plus eight 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartments would be built. Each unit would have a garage, garden area along the street and private balconies.
The buildings would include one 2,500-square-foot commercial building and one row house with eight residential units. There are two parcels totaling a half-acre.
Neighbors on nearby East F Street sent a letter to the city indicating their concern about the density of the project and parking.
The planning commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 11. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
— Claudia Elliott
