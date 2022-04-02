Something’s up at the Tehachapi Resource Conservation District.
Three of four directors have taken action to remove the board president from office — and that director (who may or may not still be the board president) — says she believes their action was illegal.
Last month, the little-known public agency held three special board meetings — on March 12, 18 and 30. On March 12, three board members voted to remove Jeannine Giuffre from the presidency and to elect Ed Duggan as vice president.
March 12 meeting
So, what’s up?
Giuffre said she was too ill to schedule a meeting of the board in January. The regular meeting on Feb. 10 was contentious, she said, with an argument about whether mistakes had been made on a grant report.
The board’s regular monthly meeting was scheduled for March 10, but Giuffre said that it did not appear that there could be a quorum because both Duggan and Barraclough said they could not make that date. She said she suggested canceling the meeting and focusing efforts on moving forward with a proposed annexation of the Kern River Resource Conservation District.
However, Giuffre said, Barraclough then asked for the meeting to be scheduled on Saturday, March 12, but the board president said for health reasons she could not attend a meeting on that date.
"Then everything got worse," Giuffre said. "It was classic hostile corporate takeover with three people attacking me.”
Duggan’s version
“There were critical matters related to the TRCD’s ongoing NACD grant that needed immediate discussion and the president was refusing to hold a meeting and discuss these matters with (the) board,” Duggan said of the reason for the March 12 special meeting.
“Because the president was absent from the special meeting, a motion was made to elect an acting vice president to run the meeting,” he noted. “Because the president had refused to call and attend a critically needed meeting, I made a motion for a vote of no-confidence in the president and to remove Jeannine Giuffre from the position of president of the TRCD. That motion was seconded and passed unanimously.”
According to Duggan, two directors (Barraclough and Casdorph) “called the special meeting as is allowed under the Brown Act because the president had refused to call a meeting and we felt a meeting was urgently needed.”
He said the secretary (Casdorph) started the meeting and then a motion was made to make Duggan acting vice president which was seconded and passed.
“I ran the meeting from that point on,” he said.
Barraclough and Casdorph did not respond to questions about their participation in the meeting and on March 30 said it is the board’s policy to refer to the president — or in this case to Duggan, who they believe to be the vice president — for comment.
Prior to the March 12 meeting, Casdorph had not attended a board meeting since March 2021. But Duggan said she is still a member of the board.
“All directors are appointed by the Kern County Board of Supervisors and the TRCD board cannot remove a director,” he said. “No motion was ever made by the TRCD board to remove Director Casdorph from her position as secretary of the board and no motion was ever made or voted on to ask the Board of Supervisors to remove her from the TRCD board.
“In fact,” he continued, “in Q4 of 2021, Director Giuffre, while still president, spoke with Director Casdorph and reported at a TRCD board meeting that Director Casdorph had said she would be willing to attend a TRCD board meeting if we were having a hard time making a quorum.”
He said that Casdorph, after receiving an email from Giuffre canceling the March meeting and not scheduling another meeting, contacted the other directors “and indicated she would be willing to attend a meeting to allow us to have a quorum if we called a meeting and Director Giuffre would not attend.”
Meetings on March 18 and 30
Duggan called special meetings for March 18 and 30. He, Barraclough and Casdorph attended, but Giuffre did not.
The March 18 meeting had a number of items on the agenda, including the election of a president, but no election was held, the three directors said at the March 30 meeting. Draft minutes for the Feb. 10 and March 18 meetings have not been released and no members of the public were in attendance.
At the March 30 meeting, the board reviewed the current technical assistance grant which funds its only employee. Barraclough said changes needed to be made in either the rate of pay or the number of hours to be worked by the employee because the grant was insufficient to pay for the previously planned hours and rate of pay.
In consultation with the employee, the board proposed that the year would include four weeks of unpaid leave, to be scheduled at the employee’s discretion and the employee would work an average of 32 hours per week. Even with those adjustments, the district does not have sufficient funds, but Duggan said he felt confident he could get a donation to cover the shortfall.
He said the district would not be so short of funds “if the president hadn’t canceled the plant sale.”
Also at the March 30 meeting, the board voted to apply for a new technical assistance grant, although that item was not on the agenda.
Legality questioned
"They're not legal meetings," Giuffre said of the special meetings.
She may be right — at least about the March 12 meeting.
The actions taken then — making Duggan vice president and removing Giuffre from the presidency — were not posted on the agenda for the meeting and according to David Loy, legal director for the First Amendment Coalition, that’s a problem.
The nonprofit organization is dedicated to advancing free speech, open government and public participation in civic affairs and is recognized as an expert on the Brown Act, California’s open meeting law.
“It looks like a clear violation of the letter and the spirit of Brown Act,” Loy said in a telephone interview on March 31. By taking action on items that weren’t posted on the agenda, the directors deprived the public of an opportunity to observe and perhaps comment on the items, he noted.
In addition to the Brown Act, resource conservation districts are governed by the California Resources Code, Division 9. Section 9311 of that statute is very specific: “The order for a special meeting shall specify the business to be transacted. No other business shall be transacted at a special meeting unless all of the directors are present, in which case matters not specified may be considered by unanimous consent and acted upon.”
“Even under (Resources Code Section) 9311, by its terms, not all directors were present and therefore could not go beyond the agenda for the special meeting,” Loy said of the March 12 meeting.
Giuffre said she received notice of the three special meetings by email, but not with five days’ notice, as required by the Public Resources Code.
DA’s view
“Whether an action taken by a legislative body conflicts with the agenda requirements of Government Code 54954.2 (Brown Act) would require significant information regarding bylaws, actions taken, and the proposed justifications for the actions,” according to Kern County Assistant District Attorney Joseph A. Kinzel.
“Remediation of perceived Brown Act violations may be undertaken by ‘any interested person,’ such that any person who feels wronged by the conduct — whether it be a board member, former board member or any member of the public — could seek a judicial determination of whether the action was in compliance with the Brown Act,” he said.
“If deemed in violation,” Kinzel noted, “an act by the legislative body could be reversed by the courts on that ground, but even so, the legislative body would be able to take the same action so long as (it complied) with the Brown Act requirements.”
He noted that a common prerequisite to such judicial involvement is a cease-and-desist letter, essentially a complaint of a Brown Act violation directed at the legislative body.
“This requirement allows the legislative body the opportunity to address alleged procedural deficiencies without court intervention,” he said.
Kinzel added that “criminal enforcement for Brown Act violations may occur when the action taken is so severe as to be considered not merely a procedural misstep, but an intentional effort by a member of a legislative body designed to deprive the public of information to which they are entitled. Such intentional acts are punishable as a misdemeanor.”
The board
Directors of the Tehachapi RCD are appointed by the Kern County Board of Supervisors but the district operates independently from the county. Directors are unpaid volunteers and the district’s small budget does not allow for a paid professional manager.
In October 2018, the Board of Supervisors recognized Duggan for 20 years of service as a director of the district.
Duggan, Giuffre and Casdorph were most recently appointed to the district board on Nov. 13, 2018, to terms expiring on Nov. 30 of this year.
Barraclough was first appointed to the board on March 13, 2018, with a term to expire on Nov. 1, 2020. She was reappointed in 2020 to a four-year term.
Although the board should have five members, only four seats have been filled since sometime in mid-2016.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
