The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and Tehachapi News came together again after a COVID-related hiatus to host the 2021 Installation & Recognition Gala Saturday night at the Stallion Springs Community Center.
In addition to installing chamber officers and directors, special recognition was given to the 2021 honorees, Citizens of the Year Milo and Layla Lujan; Small Business of the Year South Street Digital; and Large Business of the Year Adventist Heath Tehachapi Valley.
Master of Ceremonies Pete Sturn kicked off the evening by welcoming Gala VIPs Sen. Shannon Grove, Assemblyman Vince Fong, Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Mayor Phil Smith, Councilmembers Joan Pogon-Cord, Christina Scrivner and Susan Wiggins and City Manager Greg Garrett.
Following a social hour and dinner, Fong swore in the 2021 chamber officers: Liz Trejo, chairperson of the board; Carolyn Wiles, treasurer; and Stephanie Garcia, past chairperson; and directors Jessica Davidson, Kellie Dudevoir and Jim Miller.
Presenting the 2021 awards to this year's honorees were Grove, Fong, Zack Scrivner, Smith, Trejo and Lisa Ohls, office manager for Tehachapi News.
Citizens of the Year Layla and Milo Lujan are the first brother and sister and teenagers to receive the recognition. The Lujans were nominated and received their award for operating a free soup kitchen for the past three years at The Shed in Tehachapi.
"They exemplify what we want all of our kids to be," Grove said of the Lujans.
Moving to Tehachapi in 2011, Scrivner said he had the pleasure of watching the Lujan children as they were growing up.
"I take my hat off to you two... This is a big deal to be recognized like this... You are what we look to to take this great country where we need to go," Scrivner said.
After presenting the Lujans a trophy on behalf of Tehachapi News, Ohls told the brother and sister that "they are an exciting example of what the future holds for the rest of us."
In her acceptance speech, Layla Lujan thanked her and her brother's parents, Mano and Mei Mei Lujan, for their guidance and support, which the teens believe was the reason for the success of the soup kitchen and subsequent award.
Accepting the Small Business of the Year award on behalf of South Street Digital were Lydia and Alice Chaney, Audrey Post and Eric Horn.
"This is really exciting for us," said Lydia Chaney.
Accepting the Large Business of the Year award on behalf of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley was President David Butler.
"We can't thank you enough for this award and what it means to us," Butler said.
Recognition was also given to outgoing chairperson Stephanie Garcia, and a special award was presented by Chamber President Ida Perkins to Daniela Peregina for her unwavering support of the chamber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.