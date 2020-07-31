Construction of the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott is well underway on Magellan Drive in Capital Hills. Once finished, Tehachapi will see its first suite-style hotel.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the hotel was held last December. Construction of the three-story building started a few weeks later.
“We are really excited to build Tehachapi’s first extended stay hotel. This is going to be an 82-room, all-suite hotel. It will have all the amenities, with a kitchenette in all rooms. The standard amenities all hotels have. An indoor pool, fitness center. We did add a bar for the convenience of our guests,” Ajay Anand, managing partner of H2H Group, said in a previous interview.
Hotel Equities will manage the hotel, developed and owned by California-based H2H Asset Group. It is slated to open in summer 2021.
"Families that want to save money on food, the traveling nurse or the contractor that has a long-term assignment here will be able to rent a suite space," said Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city of Tehachapi.
Marriott hopes to help market local businesses at its Tehachapi location, to match other Townesuite hotels.
The hotel will feature studio and one-bedroom suites with full kitchens and separate living and work areas. The work and sleeping areas will come with built-in shelves, lighting, large flat-screen televisions and flexible storage and closets.
Said Schlosser, "We believe this will be a very successful hotel partially because of its proximity to the hospital."
On-site food options will include outdoor Weber grills, and a 24-hour In A Pinch market for late-night snacks and coffee services. The location will also have laundry facilities, meeting space, copying, faxing and printing services and free Wi-Fi, according to a Hotel Equities news release.
According to Schlosser, plans for the hotel took about three years to finalize.
"We appreciate the investment and trust of the hotel group that is investing in our city. We look forward to additional choices for visitors and travelers alike that may utilize the facility," said City Manager Greg Garrett.
