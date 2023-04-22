After months of delay due to weather, the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District announced Thursday the start of construction of a new toddler playground and swing set at West Park.
District Manager Corey Torres said the new addition to the park will provide a safe and enjoyable play area for children and families to enjoy. It is located between the district office and ballfields at the park, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi.
“The new swing set portion of this project was made possible through a generous donation of $10,000 from Cheers to Charity,” Torres said. “This donation has allowed us to enhance the park and provide even more amenities for the community to enjoy.”
The new toddler playground will feature wrought iron fencing, ensuring that the play area is secure and safe for young children, Torres said. The addition of a new swing set will provide even more opportunities for all children to have fun and stay active, he added.
