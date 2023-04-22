Briefs - West Park toddler.jpg

A new toddler play area is under construction at West Park. The project was partly funded by a donation from Cheers to Charity.

 Courtesy of Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District

After months of delay due to weather, the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District announced Thursday the start of construction of a new toddler playground and swing set at West Park.

District Manager Corey Torres said the new addition to the park will provide a safe and enjoyable play area for children and families to enjoy. It is located between the district office and ballfields at the park, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi.

