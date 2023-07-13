A prescribed burn near the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi from Friday to Saturday will help firefighters use modeling tactics to predict a fire's behavior and prevent large wildfires, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
From 9 a.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday, KCFD will divide land surrounding CCI Tehachapi into parcels and use fire software to examine the flames' path and effects. Smoke sensors placed in the area will calculate how many noxious particles are released to help research the impact of a fire near homes and communities, a news release said.
