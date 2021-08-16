The Kern County Department of Public Health Services reported on Monday two new coronavirus deaths and 924 new cases.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kern County since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,436, while the total number of confirmed cases rises to 118,025.
In the 93561 ZIP code, there have been 4,177 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Three more delta variant cases were identified over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 109. Of the other “variants of concern,” the alpha variant has been reported in Kern County 73 times, the beta variant, 3, and the gamma variant, 4.
The health department says 113,415 people are either recovered from COVID-19 or presumed recovered.
Kern County now has 330,697 fully vaccinated individuals. Of those, 199 have reported post-vaccine cases, with 13 hospitalizations. Conversely, 24,093 unvaccinated people have reported cases of COVID-19, with 1,491 hospitalizations.
Broken down by age, 14,919 people under 17 have reported COVID-19, along with 71,259 aged 18 to 49, 21,141 people aged 50 to 64 and 10,648 people over 65.
According to the state, 189 people were hospitalized with coronavirus as of Sunday, with 37 in the ICU.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.