A Tehachapi man who died in a vehicle collision Thursday was identified Friday by the Kern County coroner's office.
Robert Duane Owen, 62, of Tehachapi, died at 1:50 p.m. on Highline Road west of Curry Street.
The accident closed Highline Road for several hours Thursday while investigators worked to determine its cause.
