City Manager Greg Garrett has announced the promotion of Corey Costelloe to the position of assistant city manager for the city of Tehachapi. Costelloe previously was economic development coordinator.
In his new role, he will assist the city manager’s office with various directives and aid all other city departments. He will continue to handle economic development initiatives including business recruitment, expansion and retention of current businesses in the city.
Costelloe is a 1998 graduate of Tehachapi High School, where he was a student-athlete and campus leader. He earned his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Point Loma Nazarene University in 2002 and completed his master’s of public administration with honors from Cal State Bakersfield in 2016.
“I would like to thank Greg Garrett and the entire team at the city of Tehachapi for this opportunity to continue to serve the residents of our great city and more importantly, my hometown,” Costelloe said.
“Having been raised in Tehachapi, this work is personal, understanding that what we accomplish not only impacts people but friends, neighbors and our big extended Tehachapi family — I am reminded of that daily.”
Costelloe was first introduced to local civic issues as a talk radio producer and host at KERN Radio in Bakersfield from 2003-2008, he also served as program director for two radio stations, including a local ESPN Radio affiliate from 2008-2011, before transitioning to the role of assistant athletics director for communications at Cal State Bakersfield, where he served for six years, building the CSUB brand into a nationally recognized program at the NCAA Division I level.
Much of Costelloe’s work at the city is centered on community partnerships. He is the investment chair for the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, a commissioner for the Tehachapi Tourism Commission and an active affiliate member of the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors. That organization honored him as Affiliate of the Year in 2020. He works with several local nonprofit event organizers to promote Tehachapi, including the Tehachapi Arts Commission, Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association and, since 2018, has organized the city’s All-American 4th of July Festival and Fireworks display.
Away from City Hall, Costelloe is the vice president of the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club, where he oversees corporate sponsorships and is the public address announcer for Warrior football. He also sits on the elder board and serves as treasurer at Mountain Bible Church.
Costelloe can be reached at City Hall at 661-822-2200 ext. 121 or at costelloe@tehachapicityhall.com.
