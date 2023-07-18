Chamber - Clare Scotti and Jeanette Pauer

Clare Scotti, left, and Jeanette Pauer were present at the July 17 Tehachapi City Council meeting to answer questions about plans of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. The council approved an additional $35,000 in funding to assist the chamber with staffing to help support local businesses and the economy.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce plans to increase staffing to help meet the needs of local businesses, and the Tehachapi City Council has agreed to support that effort with a payment of $35,000 from its General Fund reserves.

Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe proposed the allocation during Monday night’s council meeting.

Recommended for you