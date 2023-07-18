The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce plans to increase staffing to help meet the needs of local businesses, and the Tehachapi City Council has agreed to support that effort with a payment of $35,000 from its General Fund reserves.
Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe proposed the allocation during Monday night’s council meeting.
He said one of the funding priorities of voters who passed Measure S in November 2022 was protecting local businesses and jobs.
Voter approval of Measure S enacted an additional one-cent sales tax within the city. In the current fiscal year, the increased tax is expected to add about $4 million to the city’s general fund. The budget approved by the council in June showed an increase of $189,859 to the city's General Fund reserves, bringing that ending fund balance to more than $13.7 million by June 30, 2024. More than 8% of General Fund revenue in the current year — nearly $1 million — comes from the city’s tax on lodging.
“While the city of Tehachapi serves an important role in economic development efforts, mostly in the recruitment, expansion and development of small and large businesses, the chamber of commerce plays a critical support role in assisting with business retention, resources for business owners, promotion and regulatory compliance,” Costelloe said in a staff report.
He said the city could hire additional staff to “meet the will of the voters and address the need to ‘protect local businesses and jobs,’ but that would come at considerable costs and potentially infringe on the great work being done by other organizations like the chamber of commerce.”
Instead, he said, city staff decided that an expansion of the partnership with the chamber and allocation of additional funding to help offset its costs for new staff would allow the city to achieve those goals. It would also allow the chamber to focus more on supporting local businesses, building the economy and promoting what Tehachapi has to offer without spending time worried about fundraising and payroll expense, he said.
Costelloe noted that the arrangement is similar to the city’s funding of an executive director position at the former Main Street Tehachapi organization, costing about $50,000 per year.
He said the proposed $35,000 allocation would be in addition to the $10,000 chamber membership the city already holds and another $5,000 provided this year to assist with the new “Green Street Get Down” concert to be held in downtown Tehachapi during the Tehachapi Mountain Festival.
“Arrangements like this are common within municipalities and county governments to assist the efforts of the chamber of commerce,” Costelloe said. “Should this arrangement prove to be a success, the city plans to budget this allocation for the next few years as necessary to support the chamber of commerce and maintain our strong economy.”
Chamber representatives Jeanette Pauer and Clare Scotti were present at the meeting to answer questions.
Pauer joined the chamber as president and executive director in February 2022, and Scotti recently joined the staff. In addition to outlining some of the chamber's work, they said the organization hopes to add a part-time staffer to assist with administrative tasks to free the executive director for more work engaging directly with businesses.
Councilmember Phil Smith noted that the chamber assists businesses both within and outside city boundaries and asked Costelloe if Kern County might not also help with funding and if Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner has been asked for assistance.
“It is certainly our hope … that the county will follow the city’s lead,” Costelloe said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
