The Tehachapi City Council unanimously approved new council district maps at its April 4 meeting — along with mid-year budget adjustments. The council also affirmed completion of a $960,000 street improvement project along Snyder Avenue.
As previously explained by General Services Director Ashley Whitmore, every 10 years, local governments are required to use new census data to redraw their district lines to reflect how local populations have changed.
Whitmore spearheaded the process for the city and created the final maps approved by the council while working with Mitchell J. Pearce of USgeocoder. The city hired the firm to ensure its council districts meet legal requirements. Pearce previously analyzed city demographics and provided a map with data showing roughly equal council districts that will not displace any currently elected members.
As noted by Councilwoman Joan Pogon-Cord and City Manager Greg Garrett, Whitmore’s efforts saved the city money. The council budgeted $35,000 for redistricting, but ended up spending only $12,000, Garrett said.
“With her expertise and drive to educate the citizens she saved us about $23,000,” he noted.
Three seats on the council — District 1, currently represented by Phil Smith, District 4, currently represented by Pogon-Cord and District 5, currently represented by Susan Wiggins — will be up for election this year and the new boundaries will determine who can run for office and who can vote in each district. The seats in Districts 2 and 3 — held by Christina Scrivner and Michael Davies, respectively — are not up for election again until 2024.
Mid-year budget adjustments
Finance Director Hamed Jones presented mid-year adjustments to the city’s $32 million budget, showing a slight overall decrease ($10,141) which he attributed to the timing of receipt of grant funds and related expenditures.
Smith congratulated Jones and his department on receipt of a recent award from the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers.
And Wiggins remarked on the city’s financial health.
“I want everyone to know that we’ve gone through a pandemic in the city, and we are healthy,” she said. There are a lot of cities and counties that can’t say that, she noted. She attributed the city’s financial health to qualified staff.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
