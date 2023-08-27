Bids to construct a new park on Valley Boulevard in Tehachapi came in higher than anticipated, leaving a $785,000 funding deficit.
But Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe told members of the City Council on Aug. 21 that adjustments to the project and other funding will allow construction to begin soon with a plan to have the park completed by the end of the year.
The council approved a bid of $2,155,570 to JTS Construction of Bakersfield to build the park.
Costelloe said that the bid package included alternatives for installing a sewer line to serve a future restroom in the park and making improvements to the cul-de-sac of Linden Court, which will provide access to the park.
Although the Clean California Local Grant funding is $2,090,558 — less than the construction cost approved by the council — Costelloe said city staff is confident of other funding sources to make up the difference. A sewer connection and restroom can be added in the future, when funding is available.
The California Department of Transportation awarded the grant to the city in early 2022. The state agency developed the Clean California Local Grant Program to help communities beautify and improve local streets and roads, tribal lands, parks, pathways and transit centers to clean and enhance public spaces.
The park will be built on a vacant piece of land the city already owns located on the south side of Valley Boulevard between Aspen and Beech streets. It will include a 5-A-Side soccer field, landscaping, shade trees, benches, bicycle racks, picnic tables and parking.
The soccer field will accommodate a type of soccer where two teams of five players (four players on pitch and one goalkeeper) play short games on turf surfaces surrounded by walls.
On June 27, the council approved the purchase of more than $200,000 in items that will be needed for the park, including bike racks, trash cans, park benches, bollards and decorative street lights. It also approved the purchase of items specifically needed to construct the soccer field, including bleachers, a steel wall system, access doors, built-in goals and illumination so the items would be available when park construction begins.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.