Soccer park location map

This map shows the location of a new park to be built on Valley Boulevard by the city of Tehachapi.

 Courtesy city of Tehachapi

Bids to construct a new park on Valley Boulevard in Tehachapi came in higher than anticipated, leaving a $785,000 funding deficit.

But Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe told members of the City Council on Aug. 21 that adjustments to the project and other funding will allow construction to begin soon with a plan to have the park completed by the end of the year.