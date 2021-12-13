The Tehachapi City Council is expected to adopt three ordinances addressing a wide range of matters at its next regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 20.
As previously reported, the ordinances are the result of a year-long effort to ensure certain city codes comply with the latest state law and also to streamline enforcement of the Tehachapi Municipal Code. The council was expected to have a second reading and consider adoption of the ordinances on Dec. 6, but that meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum.
Topics covered include (but are not limited to) abandoned and nonworking vehicles, barking dogs, dangerous trees, graffiti abatement, sleeping in vehicles and urinating or defecating on public property.
If adopted by the Tehachapi City Council, they will give that body subpoena power to collect information needed to enforce the municipal code. And the ordinances spell out in great detail the steps the city may take to that end, including holding property owners or other individuals financially responsible for correcting problems, including court costs and attorney fees.
The proposed ordinances are included in the agenda packet for the Nov. 15 meeting available online at https://bit.ly/2Z7YnsM.
To confirm the agenda and meeting location for the planned Dec. 20 meeting, visit the city's agenda center online at https://liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
— Claudia Elliott
