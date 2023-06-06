City Manager Greg Garrett

In a closed session Monday night, the Tehachapi City Council extended its contract with City Manager Greg Garrett until 2030 and gave him a 20 percent raise plus two additional weeks of vacation, a city spokesperson has reported.

Community Engagement Manager Key Budge said Garrett's pay will be increased to $256,064. He noted that was the only action taken during the council's closed session at the meeting reported after the open session ended.