In a closed session Monday night, the Tehachapi City Council extended its contract with City Manager Greg Garrett until 2030 and gave him a 20 percent raise plus two additional weeks of vacation, a city spokesperson has reported.
Community Engagement Manager Key Budge said Garrett's pay will be increased to $256,064. He noted that was the only action taken during the council's closed session at the meeting reported after the open session ended.
In an email on Monday evening, following the meeting, Budge said the motion was made by City Councilman Phil Smith.
According to his biography published on the city's website, Garrett has been with the city for about 19 years. He was assistant city manager from 2004 to 2009, then became city manager.
In that role, he is the city's chief executive officer with management responsibility for all city departments, including the police department.
In March, Garrett was honored by the Kern Council of Governments with its prestigious Darrel Hildebrand Distinguished Leadership Award.
Current pay
The city’s current salary schedule shows the city manager making $17,783 per month, which equates to $213,396 annually. The new annual salary announced by Budge — $256,064 — is approximately 20 percent higher. The monthly increase is about $3,555.
Copies of the new contract and the city’s previous contract with the city were requested via the city’s public information request process but not made available prior to the deadline for this article.
According to TransparentCalifornia.com, a database of public employee compensation, Garrett’s regular pay in 2021 was $196,573, in addition to $20,080 in other pay, $51,690 in benefits and $27,099.27 in pension debt, bringing his total pay and benefits that year to $295,442.28.
During Monday night's meeting, the council also approved a rate increase request from City Attorney Tom Schroeder from $160 per hour to $180 per hour, an approximate 12 percent increase.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
