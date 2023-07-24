Police award

Members of the Tehachapi City Council honored the Tehachapi Police Department's efforts to combat drunken driving at their July 17 meeting. From left are Mayor Pro Tem Joan Pogon-Cord, Police Chief Richard Standridge, Officer Kevin Archuleta, Mayor Michael Davies and Councilmembers Phil Smith and Susan Wiggins.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Tehachapi Police Officers Kevin Archuleta and Amy Smith were honored for making DUI arrests at the annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving Awards event on June 22 in Bakersfield.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Kern County attended the event.