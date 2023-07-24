Tehachapi Police Officers Kevin Archuleta and Amy Smith were honored for making DUI arrests at the annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving Awards event on June 22 in Bakersfield.
Law enforcement agencies throughout Kern County attended the event.
And the Tehachapi City Council took time at its July 17 meeting to recognize the pair and the department’s ongoing efforts to combat impaired driving.
In 2022, drunken driving resulted in 1,069 fatalities from traffic collisions in the state of California alone, Police Chief Richard Standridge told members of the council. He said it’s also estimated that 29 people die daily due to drunken driving incidents in the United States.
The new police chief also had a more personal story to relate.
“In 2005, I was hit head-on at 70 miles per hour by a drunk driver in my on-duty patrol unit,” he said. “So I can personally tell you the impact that DUI has on our community. And I encourage our officers to aggressively seek out drunk drivers and remove them from our community.”
Archuleta wasn’t able to be present at the June 22 event and Smith wasn’t able to attend the July 17 council meeting, but each received the same recognition.
MADD is a nonprofit organization working to stop drunken driving through education. It honors officers who produce the most related arrests within a calendar year.
