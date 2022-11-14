A new business, La Bodega de Castillo, plans to open at 109 N. Green St. in Tehachapi and has a beer and wine off-sale license application pending with the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
At its meeting Nov. 7, the Tehachapi City Council made a finding of “public convenience and/or necessity” in connection with the application on a 4-0 vote with Councilmember Joan Pogon-Cord absent.
According to a staff report from Development Services Director Jay Schlosser, the finding was requested by ABC. He explained that a 1994 law requires the state agency to gain the consent of local government before issuing a license in a census tract where it has determined that licenses are over-concentrated.
Schlosser added that the applicant, Ronald Fair of Tehachapi, believes the business will benefit the community in several ways, including being part of the ongoing urban renewal project of the north side of downtown and providing food and refreshment to the surrounding neighborhood.
The proposed business is just north of the Tehachapi Depot and next door to Darlene’s Real Swell Toys.
