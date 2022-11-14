Future home of La Bodega de Castillo

A new business, La Bodega de Castillo, is planned for this location at 109 N. Green St. The Tehachapi City Council recently made a finding that was needed to allow the business to have an off-sale beer and wine license.

At its meeting Nov. 7, the Tehachapi City Council made a finding of “public convenience and/or necessity” in connection with the application on a 4-0 vote with Councilmember Joan Pogon-Cord absent.