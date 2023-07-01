Park plan

This diagram shows a concept plan for a new park to be built on city-owned property on the south side of Valley Boulevard between Aspen and Beech streets. 

 Courtesy of city of Tehachapi

The city of Tehachapi moved a step closer June 27 to building a new park with its approval of the purchase of more than $200,000 in items that will be needed for the park.

To be built on about an acre of land, the park will be built with more than $2 million in grant funding from the Caltrans Clean California Local Grant Program. The program is intended to help communities beautify and improve local streets and roads, tribal lands, parks, pathways and transit centers to clean and enhance public spaces.

Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.