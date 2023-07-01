The city of Tehachapi moved a step closer June 27 to building a new park with its approval of the purchase of more than $200,000 in items that will be needed for the park.
To be built on about an acre of land, the park will be built with more than $2 million in grant funding from the Caltrans Clean California Local Grant Program. The program is intended to help communities beautify and improve local streets and roads, tribal lands, parks, pathways and transit centers to clean and enhance public spaces.
The city has been working on plans to construct the park since the grant was announced in early 2022.
Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said it will be built on a vacant piece of land owned by the city located on the south side of Valley Boulevard between Aspen and Beech streets. It will include a 5-a-side soccer field, landscaping, shade trees, benches, bicycle racks, picnic tables and parking.
The soccer field will accommodate a form of soccer in which two teams of five players (four players on pitch and one goalkeeper) play short games on turf surfaces surrounded by walls.
The City Council approved the purchase of various items needed for the park — including bike racks, trash cans, park benches, bollards and decorative street lights — to the same specifications as similar items used throughout the city.
It also approved the purchase of items specifically needed to construct the soccer field, including bleachers, a steel wall system, access doors, built-in goals and illumination.
By making the purchase now, Schlosser said, the items should be available when construction begins.
He noted that the city is currently out to bid for the construction of the project.
In addition to the 5-a-side Soccer field, the park will include picnic and playground areas, both with shade structures. There is also space designated for a future restroom and public art. The small park will have trees but no grass.
WHAT IS 5-A-SIDE SOCCER?
Responding to questions from council members, Schlosser explained that 5-a-side soccer is a compact soccer field with walls and fencing so that the ball can be played off the walls.
“It’s not a full soccer team,” he said. “It’s a fun pickup game. The concept is to hang out with your friends, throw the ball … and run around until you’re tired. It’s perfect for getting the community out to get some exercise. It will have a lighting system so you can play later at night. We think it’s going to be well used — we hope.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
