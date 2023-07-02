It’s a bureaucratic exercise that will cost the city of Tehachapi more than $178,000, but will completion of an updated Housing Element later this year result in more housing?
Not likely.
As Development Services Director Jay Schlosser pointed out at an informational meeting on June 21, the city doesn’t build houses. He said its job is to demonstrate that the city isn’t blocking new residential development.
The city’s last Housing Element — adopted in January 2015 — showed a need for 483 housing units to be built in the city by the end of this year. According to Schlosser, only about 50 new residential units were built in the city during the past decade.
The housing need at issue is actually an allocation from the state: It’s the number of new housing units Sacramento has determined each city and county in California needs to build to help address the housing shortage.
The new allocation for the city of Tehachapi is much larger, calling for 902 residential units over the next seven or eight years.
Even the proposed Sage Ranch project — 995 units to be built in six phases over six years — won’t meet the state’s allocation because it doesn’t include units for low-income residents, Schlosser said.
RENTAL HOUSING
A benefit of the Housing Element process is that it produces data.
The 2015 document, for instance, showed that half of all renter households and more than 38% of owner-occupied households were paying more than 30% of their household income on housing costs.
The state defines cost-burdened households are those who spend more than 30% of household income on housing costs. Extreme cost-burdened refers to households who spend more than 50% of household income on housing costs.
According to the 2015 Housing Element, the median rent in Tehachapi was $440 per month in 1990. It increased to $477 in 2000 and was $776 per month in 2010.
This was based on U.S. Census Bureau data showing that the median gross rent from 2017 to 2021 was $1,076. Currently, available rentals are priced much higher.
A review of rental offerings by local property management firms shows two one-bedroom apartments in the city go for $900 and $995 per month, and a three-bedroom home rents for $1,895 per month. One company offered two three-bedroom homes within the city at $1,800 and $1,950 monthly. Another management company offered a three-bedroom home in the city for $2,400 monthly. A five-bedroom home was offered for $2,550 per month.
Current data is being developed by the consultants the city hired to produce the Housing Element.
OVERALL GOAL
According to the 2015 Housing Element, the overall goal of the plan was to “promote and exceed equal standards of high-quality housing for residents of all income levels — regardless of economic, social or cultural background.”
The plan included a listing of city policies to that end — ranging from promoting green building and energy efficiency to preserving and improving existing housing and promoting programs for rehabilitation, and assisting in the “development and attainment of diverse and high-quality housing to meet the needs of all segments of the community.”
JOINT STUDY SESSION
At 4 p.m. on Monday, July 10, a joint City Council and Planning Commission study session on the Housing Element will be convened. It will be open to the public in the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
The current Housing Element can be reviewed online at bit.ly/3NO1mwM. There will be other opportunities for public comment once the draft is complete later this year.
