On June 20 the Tehachapi City Council appointed two women to continue as members of the Tehachapi Planning Commission.
Terms of Commissioners Linda Hollinsworth and Kim Nixon were set to expire on June 30. The two were the only individuals to apply for appointments to new four-year terms, according to a staff report.
Hollinsworth, who lives in Tehachapi and works as finance director for the City of Hawaiian Gardens, was first appointed to the commission in 2018.
Nixon, a Tehachapi resident and local business owner, has been active in the community for 30 years. In addition to currently serving as chairperson of the planning commission, she was a member of the Tehachapi City Council for 13 years.
The Tehachapi Planning Commission develops and maintains the city’s general plan, develops specific plans and periodically reviews the city’s capital improvement program.
The body also recommends plans for regulation of future growth, development and beautification of the city and makes other recommendations to the City Council.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.