At its meeting Feb. 3, the Tehachapi City Council heard the second reading and voted 4-0 to approve an ordinance that pre-zones a property at the northwest corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Tucker Road for commercial use.
The property is owned by the Burgeis family and the owners requested its annexation to the city last year. The council heard the first reading of the ordinance at its meeting Jan. 17 and at that time approved a resolution approving a related general plan amendment. It has also determined that no further environmental review is needed and will send the proposed annexation to the Kern County Local Agency Commission for final approval.
