Jason Dunham was recognized Monday night for his service for more than four months earlier this year as an acting lieutenant with the Tehachapi Police Department.
During the regular meeting of the Tehachapi City Council, Police Chief Richard Standridge read a letter commending Dunham and Mayor Michael Davies presented him with a certificate of commendation.
Following the retirement of former police chief Kent Kroeger on Feb. 2, Dunham, a sergeant with the police department, was named acting lieutenant. He served as the highest-ranking member of the department until June 26, when Standridge was hired as police chief.
Dunham has been with the department for 16 years.
“Without reservation, you took on the additional responsibility and answered the call,” Standridge said in a letter of commendation. “While serving as acting lieutenant, you were instrumental in directing the department operations and ensuring the men and women of the Tehachapi Police Department continued to provide the top-notch, professional service the citizens of Tehachapi are accustomed to.
‘I want to personally take a moment to thank you for your efforts in assisting during my onboarding process with the department. I could not have asked for a better welcome than what I received.”
City Manager Greg Garrett also made comments during the meeting and called Dunham a “natural-born leader.” He said Dunham is an “amazing man” and will be “an amazing chief, as soon as he elects to do so.”
In the city manager’s report, Garrett noted that the city has received two applications from individuals who would like to be appointed to fill the District 2 seat left vacant by the resignation of Keith Sackewitz on June 26. He said the council will be asked to make an appointment at its next meeting.
He also thanked city staff responsible for coordinating the recent repaving of a portion of Valley Boulevard and said striping of the roadway is expected to be completed during the next week or so.
Also at the meeting, the council approved grant agreements with the Federal Aviation Administration to rehabilitate and relocate the south-side parallel and connecting taxiways and make other improvements at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
Funding for the $6.7 million project is largely from a nearly $6.1 million FAA grant. Another $304,878 for the project will come from Caltrans with $372,631 in matching funds budgeted by the city.
The next regular meeting of the council is planned for 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the community room at the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St. Agendas are online at liveuptehachapi.com/agendacenter.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
