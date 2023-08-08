Standridge Dunham and Garrett

From left, Tehachapi Police Chief Richard Standridge, Sgt. Jason Dunham and City Manager Greg Garrett during the Aug. 7 City Council meeting. 

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

Jason Dunham was recognized Monday night for his service for more than four months earlier this year as an acting lieutenant with the Tehachapi Police Department.

During the regular meeting of the Tehachapi City Council, Police Chief Richard Standridge read a letter commending Dunham and Mayor Michael Davies presented him with a certificate of commendation.

