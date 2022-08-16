City Treasurer Stacy Curry has resigned her position due to moving outside the city and on Aug. 15 the Tehachapi City Council decided to advertise for a replacement.
Curry was appointed to the position two years ago when former Treasurer Susan Showler did not file for election and Curry was the only candidate for the position. The term ends in November 2024.
Curry was at the meeting and received a certificate of appreciation from Mayor Phil Smith.
General Services Director Ashley Whitmore told the council that it has the option of filling the vacancy by appointment or election. However, a special election could cost between $10,000 and $30,000, she said. The only cost to appoint is about $175 per week to advertise the vacancy in the Tehachapi News.
The council chose the latter and expects to be able to appoint a new treasurer in October.
The position comes with compensation of $75 per month, as set in 1972, according to the city’s municipal code.
Also at the meeting the council welcomed new police Sgt. James Clark. According to Police Chief Kent Kroeger, Clark came to the city from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. His wife and daughter were with him and participated in a brief badge-pinning ceremony.
Action at the meeting included:
• Approval of purchase of a new police vehicle from Hunter Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep in the amount of $45,195.96.
• Authorizing staff to solicit bids for the Dennison Water Main Replacement Project. According to a report from Public Works Director Don Marsh, there have been more than six pipeline breaks in the last seven years. He said the pipeline was constructed by Tehachapi Unified School District as part of the new high school project in 2003 and subsequently dedicated to the city. He attributed the root cause of the failures to improper bedding installation and/or piping material defects. An engineer’s estimate to construct a new pipeline is $704,000.
• Authorizing the recording of Tract Map No. 6248, a 30-lot residential subdivision. The tentative tract map was approved in 2003. The subdivision is along an extension of Robinson Street, south of downtown Tehachapi.
• Awarding a bid in the amount of $562,852.50 to Nagle Earthworks for a street grind and overlay project. Street work will start soon, according to Development Services Director Jay Schlosser. Streets to receive work are Anita Drive and portions of Elm Street, Maple Street and C Street where there is cracking and failing asphalt.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
