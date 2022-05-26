Voting SMIRNOFF (4).jpg (copy)

The polling site in this 2020 file photo offered walk-up and drive-up service for people who had already filled in their ballot.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

The Kern County Elections Office announced this week that official drop boxes are now available 24 hours, 7 days a week. The boxes will close at 8 p.m. on June 7.

Voters who have not received their ballot should contact the Election Office at 661-868-3590 or 1-800-452-VOTE or votebymail@kerncounty.com.

Ballots may be returned by mail or dropped off at an official drop box. In addition, ballots may be dropped off at any poll site on election day.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4, the Kern County Elections Division at 1115 Truxtun Ave., 1st Floor, will be open for voting.  

The primary election is June 7, and the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information and to apply, visit Kernvote.com or call 661-868-3590.

Drop boxes are available at the following locations:

Arvin

Arvin Branch Library — 201 Campus Drive

Bakersfield

Kern County Elections Office — 1115 Truxtun Ave.

Kern County Fire Station #67 — 14341 Brimhall Road

Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library — 506 E. Brundage Lane

Kern County Public Works Road Yard — 5438 Victor St.

California City

California City Branch Library — 9507 California City Blvd.

Delano

Delano Branch Library — 925 10th Ave.

Frazier Park

Frazier Park Branch Library — 3732 Park Drive

Lake Isabella

Kern County Superior Court — 7046 Lake Isabella Blvd., 93240

Lamont

Kern County Human Services — 8300 Segrue Rd., 93241

McFarland

McFarland Branch Library — 500 W. Kern Ave., 93250

Ridgecrest

Kern County Superior Court — 132 E. Coso Ave., 93555

Rosamond

Rosamond Branch Library — 3611 Rosamond Blvd.

Shafter

Kern County Fire Station No. 32 — 325 Sunset Ave.

Taft

Taft Branch Library — 27 Cougar Court

Tehachapi

Tehachapi Branch Library - 212 Green St., 93561

Wasco

Wasco Branch Library — 1102 7th St.