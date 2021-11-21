Voting 4-1 on Nov. 16, the Kern County Board of Supervisors set new supervisorial district boundaries for the next 10 years — and will keep the two districts representing eastern Kern County pretty much the same as they are now.
Supervisor Leticia Perez voted against the approval of a map labeled Draft Plan A3, favoring an alternative called the Equity Coalition’s map that would have drastically altered all districts in an effort its supporters believed would better represent local communities.
The Equity Coalition map, however, would have resulted in only one district representing eastern Kern County.
— Claudia Elliott
