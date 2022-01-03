Tehachapi began the new year with 174 new cases of COVID-19 reported to Kern County Public Health since Dec. 27, according to the agency’s ZIP code data. The new cases were more than double the number of new cases in recent similar time spans.
The new cases brought the total since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020 to a total of 6,184.
Of Tehachapi cases reported on Jan. 3, 2,071 were reported as recovered and 3,718 as presumed recovered, leaving unknown the status of 395 cases.
Kern County does not release death data from COVID-19 by ZIP code due to privacy concerns, so it’s unknown whether that number represents the total deaths or is some combination of deaths and lack of case information. According to the health department, the population of the 93561 ZIP Code is 34,271.
As of Jan. 3, the California Correctional Institution had two active cases among the incarcerated population and two cases within the last 14 days. As of Dec. 31, there were 32 active cases and 37 new cases among staff within the last 14 days. This was more than double the number of active cases reported the previous week.
As of Monday evening, Jan. 3, Tehachapi Valley Adventist Health has not reported any COVID-19 patient data since Dec. 16 when it was caring for 12 patients hospitalized due to the virus, with three of those patients in the four-bed Intensive Care Unit.
Despite the increase in cases locally, the Centers for Disease Control recently downgraded Kern County’s level of transmission from high to substantial.
Updates to the ZIP Code data can be found online at https://bit.ly/3dkCqu7 (once the map loads, click on the ZIP Code).
