Ryan Alsop, chief administrative officer for Kern County, at a meeting about Measure K in August 2022. In contrast to the position taken by the Tehachapi City Council, Alsop does not believe that a proposed constitutional amendment would impact the 1-cent sales tax approved by voters in unincorporated Kern County last year.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The proposed Taxpayer Protection Act set to appear on the November 2024 statewide ballot is opposed by a number of organizations, including the California State Association of Counties and the League of California Cities.

But the city of Tehachapi and Kern County currently disagree about what impact the constitutional amendment would have on sales tax measures passed by voters last November.