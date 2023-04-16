The proposed Taxpayer Protection Act set to appear on the November 2024 statewide ballot is opposed by a number of organizations, including the California State Association of Counties and the League of California Cities.
But the city of Tehachapi and Kern County currently disagree about what impact the constitutional amendment would have on sales tax measures passed by voters last November.
At its meeting April 3, the Tehachapi City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution opposing the proposed constitutional amendment that has qualified for the 2024 ballot. According to Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe, the ballot proposition — which has not yet been assigned a number — would override Measure S, the one-cent sales tax measure that went into effect April 1. He said the city could face a loss of about $5 million in annual revenue — about $4 million less from sales tax and another $1 million from loss of other fees and charges that were legally assessed but may be made ruled out by what proponents have named “The Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act.”
But Ryan Alsop, chief administrative officer for Kern County, said in an email that the county currently does not believe the constitutional initiative will apply to Measure K, the one-cent sales tax increase in unincorporated areas of the county. The increased tax is expected to raise about $54 million a year to be spent only in unincorporated areas with guidance from a citizen’s committee.
“While we continue to evaluate this measure and its impact on Kern County, in addition to its impact on other incorporated jurisdictions within the county, it is our understanding that the TPA's clause to retroactively void local sales tax measures that were adopted after January 2022, would not apply to Measure K,” Alsop said.
“Following our own legal analysis, Measure K's ballot title and summary, seemingly, would conform to the proposed requirements of the TPA, if passed by statewide voters in 2024, as it is currently written. This opinion has also been affirmed by the TPA's primary sponsors — the California Business Roundtable, the California Business Properties Association and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association,” he said.
Alsop added, though, that the county “will continue to proceed cautiously as we seek additional legal clarity on these opinions, as well as other provisions of the proposed measure.”
According to the Secretary of State’s office, the proposed constitutional amendment, if approved, would make it harder to approve new or increased state and local taxes.
Costelloe said Thursday that the city disagrees with the county’s assessment and what he said is “careful wording” by the groups that wrote to both the city and county after the Tehachapi City Council resolution.
“‘Appears’ is not solid legal footing,” Costelloe said in an email. “We also point out their push to make impact fees, fines and penalties nearly impossible for cities to charge, which will cost taxpayers.”
In a letter responding to the California Business Roundtable, the city offered to work with the groups supporting the constitutional amendment to amend the language to ensure “it does not negatively impact current residents while subsidizing new development at a current homeowners’ expense.”
The letter signed by Mayor Michael Davies states that “as currently written, this initiative challenges local control and while we are open to working collaboratively to improve this initiative with your organization, at this time (the city) will stand behind the resolution in opposition until amended.”
In the letter to Kern County, the three organizations supporting the initiative claim that the “League of California Cities has misled cities across the state and within Kern County” about its impact.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.