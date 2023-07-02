Roundabout Tucker and Highline

Design for a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Tucker and Highline roads. The structure on the southwest corner of the intersection is the home of Tehachapi Church of the Nazarene.

 Courtesy city of Tehachapi

Roundabouts — sometimes called traffic circles — are coming to Tehachapi.

At least two projects are in the works — one in the Cummings Valley and the other at the intersection of Tucker and Highline roads in Tehachapi Valley.

Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.