Roundabouts — sometimes called traffic circles — are coming to Tehachapi.
At least two projects are in the works — one in the Cummings Valley and the other at the intersection of Tucker and Highline roads in Tehachapi Valley.
Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city of Tehachapi, introduced the proposed project at Tucker and Highline — at the southeastern corner of the city — to members of the City Council at a special meeting on June 29. The council, in partnership with Kern County, unanimously approved an application for funding for the project.
Schlosser noted that a county project is in the works to construct a roundabout at Bear Valley and Cummings Valley roads.
“That has been funded and is moving forward,” he said.
He added that he’s been working with county officials extensively for the past year or so on the city’s traffic program.
“I think that’s a good thing because our roads talk to each other and meet each other, and (we) like to be on the same page with them.”
Schlosser said the county and city agree that Highline Road is most important as an east-west commuter route. Highline marks the city's southern boundary in some areas, with intersections at Tucker Road, Curry Street and Dennison Road at least partly in the city.
“With the growing expectation for traffic, we’ve been keeping our eye on it,” he said. “What are the best ways to handle these intersections?”
Referencing a fatal accident that occurred just west of the intersection of Highline and Curry not long before the council meeting, he noted that it illustrated the reality that, as time goes on, improvements to Highline and intersections are in order.
Currently, there is a four-way stop at Tucker and Highline.
Schlosser said there were only two ways to upgrade traffic control at that intersection — a signal or a roundabout.
“The benefit of a roundabout is two-fold,” he said. “They tend to reduce the severity of accidents because everybody slows down … and they are more efficient than traffic signals.”
Among the disadvantages, he said, is that roundabouts tend to be more expensive than signals, and they take up more space.
Schlosser noted that the city’s Local Road Safety Plan already identifies Highline intersections at Tucker, Curry and Dennison as needing improvement.
The city will apply for grant funding from the state’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Program and split the $432,500 match requirement based on traffic volume, with the city paying 35% and the county 65%. The match funding is expected to come from traffic impact fees related to development collected by the city and county.
The initial estimate for the total project is $3.77 million. Schlosser did not state a timetable for the project if funding is approved.
CUMMINGS VALLEY ROUNDABOUT
The planned roundabout at the intersection of Bear Valley and Cummings Valley roads has been in the works since at least 2021.
According to a planning document published by the Kern Council of Governments, which is the agency responsible for regional transportation planning, the project will cost about $4.1 million — with about $470,000 of that coming from county funds.
WHY ROUNDABOUTS?
According to a report published by the Caltrans Division of Research, Innovation and System Research in 2022, California in general — and the Central Valley in particular — has been slow to adopt roundabout intersections.
“While roundabouts have been around since the late 1700s, modern roundabout design wasn’t standardized till 1966 in the United Kingdom,” according to the report.
Three main design features that set modern roundabouts apart from their predecessors: They are smaller than older traffic circles and similar designs, vehicles in the circle have the right-of-way and they have a splitter “island” to reduce speed just before entry.
“These are known as ‘traffic calming’ applications that are intended to cause drivers to slow down and pay more attention,” according to the report.
