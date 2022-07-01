The local school board’s push to reduce its size from seven members to five in 2024 ran into a roadblock on June 29 when the Kern County Committee on School District Organization voted against approval of a resolution to that effect.
But the committee did unanimously approve a map the district submitted to establish seven new trustee areas from which four board members will be elected this November — if the map is accepted by the Kern County Elections office in time for the filing period that will open July 18.
The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District has pushed since May 5 to change its voting system from at large to by-trustee area, in part to avoid expensive legal challenges under the California Voting Rights Act.
Assuming the Elections Office accepts the new map, that task appears to have been completed.
However, at its meeting June 16 the Tehachapi school board also voted 4-3 to reduce the seven-member board to five members beginning in November 2024. The board previously applied to the state Board of Education for a waiver to allow the action without taking it to district voters for approval. Trustees Tracy Kelly, Tyler Napier and Joe Wallek were the no votes, and also previously voted against the waiver request. Trustees Jackie Brown, Jeff Kermode, Rick Scott and Nancy Weinstein voted for the board size reduction and to request the state waiver.
The process
To reduce the board size, the district also needed approval from the County Committee, an 11-member body elected by members of school boards throughout the county. The County Committee is empowered by the Education Code to review a range of school district boundary and related issues.
Tehachapi Unified asked the County Committee to approve two resolutions — one to establish by-trustee area elections beginning in 2022, to set the single-member trustee areas shown on Map 702, to set the sequence of elections and to allow all of those changes without going to a vote, “in furtherance of the purposes of the California Voting Rights Act.”
That last phrase was important because the County Committee has the right to waive an election in the district for the voting method change. However, only the state Board of Education can waive an election to reduce the board size.
The Tehachapi board’s proposal to change the voting method drew little to no controversy and the choice between two seven-member trustee area maps was largely non-contentious. However, every member of the public who spoke or sent emails during comment periods made it clear they were in favor of keeping the board at seven members or taking the matter to a public vote. Other than the four board members who supported the reduction, no one expressed support for the board size reduction although two board members said they had talked to people in favor of going to a five-member board.
Requesting a waiver of the election from the state Board of Education was not favored by the public or three board members.
And the County Committee heard much of the same commentary during a public hearing and special meeting held via Zoom on June 29.
County Committee decision
Action by the County Committee on the proposal to reduce the board size followed a presentation by the district. Speakers were Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson and legal counsel employed to assist with the redistricting process. Trustee Jeff Kermode also addressed the committee, detailing his reasons for supporting a reduction in the size of the board including addressing concerns of a grand jury report that encouraged the district to strive for more community involvement. Board President Nancy Weinstein told the committee the board’s intention is to establish trustee areas with good representation.
“I strongly feel that five areas give nice representation to our district and allow for more folks in an area to decide to run,” she said.
Attorney Marguerite Leoni, who consulted with the district throughout the process, told the committee that “in small districts, seven trustees can lead to parochialism versus a broader view.”
A number of parents and other community members also shared opinions they had previously shared with the Tehachapi board in public comments.
Some County Committee members asked questions and others expressed opinions before the final vote was taken.
Member Jeff Flores said he would like to see the people be able to vote and asked Leoni what would happen if the committee said no. Another member, Ross Elliott, asked if tabling the matter “would muck up the process.”
“A denial would mean no proposal (for the state board) to waive,” she said. “Tabling would insert uncertainty… A decision to approve opens up the debate.”
“The public is asking for that (voting) opportunity, so that’s where I’m leaning,” Elliott noted, adding that he didn’t like the decision being made at the state level.
“I think it needs to go the voters,” member Blodgie Rodriguez said.
“What I gather is that seven (board members) might be more difficult than five,” member Romeo Abgalog said, adding that it sounded to him like the reduction proposal might be more concerned with convenience to the district than representation of the people.
“Government of the people, by the people… sounds like government for the government by the government,” he added.
Member Bill Farris, who is a trustee of Sierra Sands Unified School District in Ridgecrest, said he believes the Tehachapi board, “a duly elected board, has made a decision believed to be in the best interest of their school district.” He said he believes that the process requires the County Committee to approve the resolution.
Chairperson Banducci said he was torn.
“I see nothing but good coming out of this, going from seven to five,” Banducci said. But he added that he didn’t like the process. “I’m hoping the board is listening and if they are granted that waiver, don’t use it. Those of you who are against it, go to the state. Write letters. That’s where your actions have to be.”
However, he then called for a vote and only two members of the County Committee supported the Tehachapi Unified resolution to reduce the board size. Banducci and Farris voted in favor. Five members — Abgalog, Elliott, Flores, Rodriguez and Jose Gonzalez — voted against it. Only seven of the 11 committee members were present.
Banducci said the district can bring the proposal back to the committee, but suggested that next time the Tehachapi board should not ask for a waiver of a local election.
“It might pass,” he said.
What’s next?
The Tehachapi school board held a special meeting on Thursday, June 30, but the only item on the agenda was a closed session to discuss “Superintendent Goals and Evaluation.” No mention of the County Committee’s decision was made during the public portion of the meeting and unless another special meeting is set the board is not expected to meet until its next regular meeting Aug. 9. The board previously adjusted its schedule to eliminate a July meeting.
The agenda for the July 13-14 state Board of Education has been published and does not seem to include the Tehachapi Unified waiver request.
By July 18 Kern County elections is expected to be set up for filing for four seats to be on the November 2022 ballot. None of the seats are in areas where current trustees reside, so there are not expected to be any incumbents on the ballot.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
