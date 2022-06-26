In a teleconference set to begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, a representative of the Kern County Committee on School District Organization will conduct a public hearing on two proposals of the Tehachapi Unified School District.
The first proposal has to do with changing from at-large voting to by-trustee area voting. The second is a proposal that the number of board members drop from seven to five, beginning with the November 2024 election.
The board size reduction, if approved by the County Committee, would also require approval by voters of the district although the local school board has asked the state Board of Education to waive this requirement. That waiver request is expected to be considered by the state board at its meeting July 13-14 in Sacramento.
Background
The local school board launched efforts to change its voting system in a special meeting May 5, passing a resolution of intent to make a change. Although the motivation seems to have been to avoid challenges under the California Voting Rights Act, which can be very costly to defend, some trustees also voiced support for a system that would better ensure representation from all areas of the district.
Passing the resolution also provided the district with a “safe harbor” against related litigation.
Following a series of informational meetings and public hearings, the board at its June 16 meeting approved a map, identified as Map 702, that delineates seven trustee areas of approximately the same population. According to the demographer and attorney hired by the district to assist with the process, the map also meets the requirements of state and federal voting laws. If approved by the County Committee, the map will be used for the upcoming November election.
Throughout the redistricting process, there has been general support for making the change to by-trustee elections. However, the board’s decision to cut from seven to five trustees and request the election waiver raised the ire of parents and others who attended related meetings.
Opposition
Gail Purdy is among those who asked the board to either remain at seven members or to take the matter to an election and get voter approval to make a cut to five.
At the June 16 school board meeting, Purdy began circulating a petition urging “our leaders to withdraw Tehachapi Unified School District Waiver of Election.” And after the school board took action to reduce the board size, she issued what she said is a “Call to Action,” encouraging others to sign a petition to the County Committee and to engage with the committee’s representative in the Zoom meeting on June 29.
“The TUSD school board decided unilaterally to usurp the right of Tehachapi citizens to vote to keep seven school board members,” she said.
At its meeting June 16, the board voted 4-3 to reduce the board to five members beginning in November 2024. Trustees Tracy Kelly, Tyler Napier and Joe Wallek were the no votes, and also previously voted against the waiver request. Trustees Jackie Brown, Jeff Kermode, Rick Scott and Nancy Weinstein voted for the board size reduction and in an earlier meeting voted to request the state waiver.
Napier and Wallek have alleged that Weinstein violated the Brown Act, California’s open meeting law, in the conduct of a closed session held May 10. Weinstein, the board president, has denied any unlawful act.
The 2022 election
The County Committee must approve the new map before it can go to Kern County Elections in time for a trustee election this November. The timeframe is very tight, as the filing period opens July 18.
If the committee approves the board’s proposal, the new Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6 will be vacant seats to be filled in November. The other three areas — 1, 3 and 7 — would be up for election in 2024. However, if the County Committee also approves the board size reduction and such a reduction is then either approved by voters or a vote is waived by the state, the district will need to go through the mapping process again and submit a new by-trustee area map with five areas to the County Committee at a future date for consideration and approval.
Terms end this year for Scott, Kermode, Wallek and Weinstein. Scott has stated he does not plan to seek reelection. From available information, it does not appear that the other trustees live in areas expected to be on the ballot and if that is the case they cannot run for election this year.
The trustees unanimously directed demographers not to consider their addresses when drawing proposed maps. An interactive tool on the school district website allows individuals to enter an address to determine the trustee area.
How to be involved
A representative of the County Committee will conduct a public hearing on the committee’s behalf via teleconference at 4 p.m. on June 29.
The agenda, available on the school district website, calls for a public hearing on the by-trustee area voting proposal and map for November 2022 and a public hearing on the reduction of board members from seven to five trustees (with a map to be submitted at a future date).
According to the notice, this meeting will be accessible to members of the public, and public comment will be allowed only on agenda items at the appropriate time, as follows: https://zoom.us, Meeting ID: 430 112 3877 or by phone 1-888-475-4499 and enter code 430 112 3877.
Any individual who requires disability-related accommodations or modifications, including auxiliary aids and service, in order to participate in the public meeting should contact Christina Fabrizio at 661-636-4680. Any materials required by law to be made available to the public prior to the meeting can be requested by email to the following address: chfabrizio@kern.org, by noon on June 29.
