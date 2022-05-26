Kern County Public Works is hosting one of its monthly Household Hazardous Waste collection events in Tehachapi in June.
Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events.
HHW collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste is not accepted.
The next event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4 at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, which is at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
Additionally, residential HHW can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities (SWF):
Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard Street: open every Wed, Thu, Fri, and Sat, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin Street, Building #2: open the first Saturday of every other month (Jan, March, May, Jul, Sept, Nov), from 9 a.m. to noon
Ridgecrest SWF: 3301 W. Bowman Road: open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When traveling with hazardous waste to any event or facility, it’s important to practice safe transportation procedures. Please follow these safety guidelines: transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container; make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled; do not mix materials; and keep materials separated and away from passengers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.