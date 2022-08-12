Kern County has an annual budget of about $3.2 billion.
“That’s billion, with a b,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop told a small group of people gathered in Golden Hills on Thursday, Aug. 11.
But most of that money is what he calls pass-through funds — it’s allocated by the state and federal government to pay for a wide range of mandated programs including public assistance.
The amount that the county has to operate — to pay for everything from basic operations to public safety and including items such as libraries and maintaining roads and parks — is about $400 million per year.
“That’s the money spent for frontline services in unincorporated Kern County,” Alsop said. “And it’s gone down about 6 percent since 2014. When you adjust for inflation, that’s a negative 31 percent.”
With a growing population and declining revenue, the county has been doing what it can to live within its means and make ends meet, he said.
“And that is not good enough for the things that we have to do, the things that we have to accomplish,” Alsop continued. “We have a fire equipment backlog, we have substations for the sheriff to fill, we’ve got to put more officers on the streets, we’ve got to improve response times. And we’ve got to do a slew of other things around the county that are important for the communities we serve.”
Alsop and four other county officials were in Golden Hills for the latest in a series of meetings set up to inform the public about a ballot measure set to come before voters in November.
It’s called the Unincorporated Kern County Public Safety / Vital Services / Local Control Measure and if approved by voters it will raise the sales tax in unincorporated areas of the county from the current state minimum of 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent — the same as the city of Bakersfield and many other areas of the county and state.
The ballot measure will ask: “To maintain vital local services such as law enforcement, fire, medical emergency 911 response; crime prevention; recruiting/retaining firefighters/sheriff deputies; attracting industries/jobs; addressing mental health/addiction challenges; for general government use; shall the measure be adopted establishing a 1¢ sales tax in unincorporated Kern County, providing approximately $54,000,000 annually until ended by voters; requiring audits, oversight/public spending disclosures, and no money for the state?”
Around 10 people not connected with the county attended the meeting in Golden Hills, the first of three informational meetings about the sales tax measure set for the Tehachapi area and part of a series being held throughout unincorporated areas of the county.
Alsop said he and others were at the meeting to provide information, not to advocate for passage of the measure. But he and other officials said it isn’t a secret — if an additional source of revenue isn’t found, public safety and other items of concern to residents won’t improve, and could get worse.
He added that the Board of Supervisors, which approved taking the matter to voters, included a provision for audits and oversight to let the public know that the funds raised by the additional sales tax will go to fund those things the public expressed concern about in surveys and polls the county conducted over the past year.
Public safety
Public safety topped the list of concerns and Sheriff Donny Youngblood pulled no punches when he talked about challenges facing his department during the Golden Hills meeting.
“Many of our substations do not have 24-hour coverage,” he said. “When I was a patrol commander in 1991, I fielded 91 deputies in Bakersfield. Today we’re fielding 48. And we have a homicide every other day. The entire county is struggling to respond to 911 calls.”
Among the issues is not being able to pay deputies enough to keep them, the sheriff said.
“We’re losing deputies to McFarland PD, to Shafter PD. In the last five years we’ve had zero lateral transfers into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and we’ve lost well over 100. We have deputies quitting to go to Idaho, Tennessee… They’re leaving in droves.”
He also noted that he has two empty jails he can’t staff, among the reasons that criminals are on the street instead of jail.
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer shared similar trouble in her office. The DA’s office once had 100 attorneys. Now they’re down to 75 and have lost four more in the last two weeks.
“It’s harder for us as prosecutors to hold the guilty accountable (without staff),” she said.
Fire Chief Aaron Duncan addressed equipment concerns and noted that the county’s helicopters are Vietnam-era.
“I can’t find parts for them,” he said. “I borrow them from other departments that are decommissioning those ships. I can’t find mechanics anymore to work on a piston platform.” Additional funding from a sales tax increase, if approved by voters, could allow equipment and aircraft to be updated.
Tight budgets
County Operations Officer Jim Zervis explained that the county funds its operations primarily with property tax and sales tax. The sales tax is the 1 percent of the 7.25 percent collected by the state that is returned to local jurisdictions. But the big budget problem for the county, he said, is that property tax revenue has been dropping primarily due to lower valuations of oil and gas.
“If you look back, even in the '80s, the oil and gas assessed valuation made up 50 percent of the county's total assessed valuation," Zervis said. "That's how big a piece of the pie it was. Last year it was 11 percent."
Although many cities have benefited from increased property tax as home values have increased in recent years, most of the county’s property tax comes from ag, oil and gas, Zervis said. With drought and the state’s efforts to shut down oil and gas production, the county is in trouble, he added.
Alsop said efforts to restructure the local economy are underway and important. But they are long-term prospects.
“We are not going to economic diversify our way out of this problem tomorrow, or next year, or the year after,” he said.
Who will pay?
Although the city of Tehachapi is also putting a sales tax measure before voters in November, Alsop emphasized that the county’s measure is only for unincorporated areas of the county. People who live in cities within the county, including Tehachapi, Bakersfield, Ridgecrest and Taft, will not vote on the measure. The county tax increase would not be added to the sales tax within cities.
Residents of unincorporated Kern County, including people who live in Bear Valley Springs, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs, will see the county’s measure on their ballot.
And, Zervis said, the funds raised with the additional tax, if approved by voters, will be accounted for separately and only used for unincorporated Kern.
In cities, he explained, the primary driver of sales tax revenue is retail. But in the county only about 6 percent of sales tax revenue comes from consumer purchases except for purchases at large travel plazas such as those along Highway 99 that are outside cities. The travel plazas account for another 22 percent of county sales tax revenue.
But the largest amount of sales tax for the county — more than two-thirds — comes from business-to-business transactions.
Sales tax is charged on products ranging from oilfield pipe to tractors and aviation parts. When the transactions take place in unincorporated Kern, the state collects 7.25 percent and sends 1 percent to the county. But if the sales tax measure is passed, the county would get the 1 percent increase directly and under current law it can’t be taken away by the state.
The question, Jervis posed, is what kind of service do people in unincorporated areas of Kern want.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
