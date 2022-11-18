Measure K, the sales tax increase proposed for unincorporated Kern County, continued to slip in results from the Nov. 8 election released by the county Elections Office just after 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. The next update is expected to be provided on Monday, Nov. 21, at kernvote.com.

With 38,174 ballots still uncounted, Measure K was barely passing with 50.13 percent of the vote.