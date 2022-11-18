Measure K, the sales tax increase proposed for unincorporated Kern County, continued to slip in results from the Nov. 8 election released by the county Elections Office just after 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. The next update is expected to be provided on Monday, Nov. 21, at kernvote.com.
With 38,174 ballots still uncounted, Measure K was barely passing with 50.13 percent of the vote.
But Measure S, the city of Tehachapi’s sales tax proposal, remained ahead with 57.17 percent of the vote.
Another county issue, Measure J, to establish term limits for the Board of Supervisors, increased its lead over earlier results with 69.69 percent yes votes.
Measure X, a proposal from the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District to approve a new 30-year hospital lease with Adventist Health, also increased its margin and is destined to pass with 77.39 percent of the vote.
Measures J, K, S and X all require only a majority vote to pass.
But two Bear Valley Community Services District measures require two-thirds majority to pass, but their fate has not improved. The two tax increases — Measure V to cover expenses related to the entrance gate and Measure W to fund police — have fallen further short of the two-thirds majority vote needed for passage in the report made Nov. 18. Measure V had 45.61 percent votes in support and Measure W had 42.39 percent votes in support.
The board seats
Since the earliest returns it has appeared that two frontrunners will win seats on the board of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District. In the Nov. 18 results, Delbert Jones had 63.91 percent of the votes in his District 3 race with Nathanael Benton Harbison. And incumbent Robert W. Schultz, with 52.02 percent of the votes in Division 5, was well ahead of challengers Ben Dewell and Joel Peel.
For Kern Community College District Board, Trustee Area 2, Christina Scrivner of Tehachapi maintained her lead over Jennifer Slayton of Ridgecrest. Adding together the latest available results from Kern, San Bernardino, Inyo and Mono counties, Scrivner had 53.54 percent of the vote as of Nov. 18.
For Kern County Board of Education, Trustee Area 7, Tehachapi resident Lori Cisneros pulled further ahead in the Nov. 18 results with 59.35 percent of the vote and appointed incumbent Ernest Bell Jr. of Ridgecrest trailing in combined votes from both Kern and San Bernardino counties. A small number of eligible voters are in San Bernardino County because Muroc Joint Unified School District includes territory in both counties.
Tehachapi Unified School District
Four new school board members are to be elected in Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6.
In Area 2, Cassandra Sweeney has retained her lead at 51.13 percent of the vote compared to 34.81 percent for Ben Dewell and 26.93 percent for Cora Gutierrez.
In Area 4, Deborah Du-Sorenson has increased her lead with 51.13 percent of the vote. Dana Lee Christensen was at 43.31 percent and Erika Joe Gunn, who previously dropped out of the race, has still captured 5.77 percent of the vote.
In Area 5, W. Wayne Cooper is likely to be elected and increased his lead to 39.86 of the vote as of Nov. 18 with three other candidates (all who had “dropped out”) sharing the remainder of votes.
In Area 6, Paul Kaminski has increased his lead over J. Jeff Schulstad with 48.11 percent of the vote compared to Schulstad’s 38.01 percent. Angie Cortes, who dropped out, has garnered 14.41 percent of the vote.
Community Services Districts
In Bear Valley, incumbent Terry Eugene Quinn, with 22.34 percent of the vote and Martin Hernandez with 21.12 percent of the vote were in the lead for two seats. Trailing were Geva Frevert, Leana Mitchell and Jerry Pittenger.
In Golden Hills, where the top two will win, Scott Wyatt maintained his lead to 33.10 percent of the vote on Nov. 18, compared to 28.32 percent for incumbents John C. Buckley and 24.85 percent for Marilyn White. Connor Harris has conceded the race.
In Mountain Meadows (top three win the open seats), Sheridan Nicholas and Nathaniel Mitchell were in the lead with James Faber third and Manuel W. Jaramillo trailing.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.