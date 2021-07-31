The Kern County Public Works Department is holding free household hazardous waste collection events in August. Commercial and business waste are not accepted at these events.
The closest one is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
Residential household hazardous waste can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities:
• Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard St., every Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin St., is open the first Saturday of every other month (January, March, May, July, September, November) from 9 a.m. to noon
• Ridgecrest SWF: 3301 Bowman Road, is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The public is reminded of these safe transportation guidelines: Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container. Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled. Do not mix materials. Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.