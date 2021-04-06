It's property tax time.
According to Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman, the second installment of property tax will become delinquent if not paid by 5 p.m., April 12. In order to avoid a 10 percent late penalty, property tax payments must be made in person, electronically or postmarked on or before April 12.
Methods of payment include:
• Via mail to: KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004;
• In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office located at 1115 Truxtun Ave. - 2nd Floor, Bakersfield; or
• Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at kcttc.co.kern.ca.us
Visa, Mastercard, American Express or Discover Cards can be used for payments made over the internet. A credit and debit card convenience fee will be assessed based on the amount of taxes paid. Electronic checks can also be used for online payments with zero fees.
If you do not have your tax bill, you may request a substitute tax bill or you may obtain the amount of property tax due by calling 868-3490 or by emailing TTC@KernCounty.com. Property tax and parcel information are also available on the website.
Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
