The Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector has mailed around 403,000 property tax bills totaling around $1.4 billion to local property owners.
The first installments of the bills are due Nov. 1 and the second installments are due Feb. 1. The bills become delinquent if the first installment is not paid by Dec. 10 and the second installment is not paid by April 10.
Send payments via the mail to KCTTC Payment Center, P. O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004.
Due to COVID-19, instead of cash payments, the public is encouraged to obtain a money order and mail it to the listed address rather than submit in-person payments.
Payments can also be made at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.
Visa, MasterCard or Discover cards can be used for payment. A service fee of 2 percent will be assessed for credit card and debit card use.
Property owners who did not receive a bill are asked to call 661-868-3490 or email TTC@KernCounty.com.
