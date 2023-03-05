At its meeting Feb. 28, the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to terminate the local health emergency related to COVID-19 that had been in place since March 31, 2020.
The state of California ended the emergency on Feb. 28. And the Biden administration announced it will end the public health emergency (and national emergency) declarations on May 11.
As of Friday, March 3, Kern County Public Health recorded 10,556 cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Tehachapi News will cease weekly reporting of statistics related to the pandemic due to less information becoming available, fewer cases and the termination of the local health emergency.
Information is currently available on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, online at bit.ly/3YpHz8Z.
