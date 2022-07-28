Kern County officials are hosting a series of in-person community meetings to discuss the Public Safety, Vital Services, and Local Control Measure, which will be considered by residents of unincorporated areas of the county on the Nov. 8 ballot.
If enacted, it would establish a 1-cent sales tax to address vital services in unincorporated Kern County.
Three meetings will take place in the Greater Tehachapi area, all from 6 to 7 p.m. They are: Aug. 11, Golden Hills Community Services District, 21415 Reeves St.; Sept. 8, Bear Valley Springs' Whiting Center, 26940 Bear Valley Road; and Sept. 19, Stallion Springs CSD Community Room, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive.
Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, Chief Operations Officer Jim Zervis, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and Fire Chief Aaron Duncan will visit unincorporated communities throughout Kern County to partake in a community conversation about this measure.
