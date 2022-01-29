Oral arguments were heard on Jan. 27 in the case of the People of the State of California v. James Clinton Davies. Three justices from the Fifth Appellate District of the state Court of Appeal heard the arguments — Herbert I. Levy, Charles S. Poochigian and Kathleen A. Meehan. The court is based in Fresno but the matter was conducted by videoconference.
Davies was a Tehachapi resident on May 7, 2019, when he requested a meeting with Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger and recorded his conversation with the chief, without Kroeger’s knowledge, and later posted it on Facebook.
In January 2020, a Kern County jury found Davies guilty of one felony count of eavesdropping for that recording, specifically violation of PC 632. He was sentenced to three years of probation supervision conditioned on a county jail term of 76 days, with credit for time served of 76 days.
Davies’ attorney, Charles M. Bonneau Jr., of Sacramento, argued that his client was invited into the police chief’s office in order to voice his complaint about the failure to investigate an assault.
“This did not involved a confidential communication subject to prosecution under Penal Code 632,” Bonneau wrote in his brief, adding that the appellant was denied his rights protected by the First Amendment.
Deputy Attorney General William K. Kim represented the state in the hearing. He disagreed with Bonneau.
Levy and Poochigian questioned Kim about the jury instructions given when Davies was found guilty in Kern County. Kim said he believed they followed the language of the statute.
Bonneau said in an email that the court must rule within 90 days but is likely to rule within two weeks.
