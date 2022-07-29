Briefs - covid map for Aug 3.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

There was some improvement in the COVID-19 transmission rate throughout California last week, but according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the transmission rate in Kern County remains high. Infections from omicron variants are believed to be pushing numbers higher.

The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.