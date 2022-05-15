COVID-19 cases remain low in Tehachapi, Kern County and most of the state last week, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more California counties showing an elevated transmission rate.
Data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department on May 13 showed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between May 6 and May 13 — bringing the total for the year to 2,810 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,910.
At the California Correctional Institution, where incarcerated individuals are included in the 93561 ZIP code count by the health department, there were no active cases of COVID-19 among the inmate population as of May 13. There were six active staff cases.
The impact of COVID-19 on the Tehachapi Unified School District has lessened, as well. At a meeting of the Board of Trustees on May 10, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said there were only 13 cases among staff and students between March 2 and May 2. Since the beginning of the school year, as of May 2, there were 1,111 student cases and 285 staff cases.
Kern County reported a total of 2,363 COVID-19-related deaths countywide on May 13 — up by 64 from May 6. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
The number of counties with a medium transmission rate grew from four counties to nine as of May 13. These were Alameda, Humboldt, Marin, Plumas, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma.
—Claudia Elliott
