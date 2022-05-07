COVID-19 cases remained low in Tehachapi, Kern County and most of California last week, although four Bay Area counties showed an elevated transmission rate.
Data released by the Kern County Public Health Services Department on May 6 showed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the 93561 ZIP code between April 29 and May 6 — bringing the total for the year to 2,795 and the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 8,895.
At the California Correctional Institution, where incarcerated individuals are included in the 93561 ZIP code count by the health department, there were no active cases of COVID-19 among the inmate population as of May 6 and six active staff cases.
Kern County reported a total of 2,363 COVID-19 related deaths countywide on May 6 — up by 32 from April 29. The county does not provide death data by specific community or ZIP code, citing privacy concerns.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed Kern County and most California counties as having “low” transmission rate on April 29. The exceptions were Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo and Marin counties where the transmission rate was described as "medium."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.