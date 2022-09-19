Briefs - covid update for Sept 21.jpg

Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate dropped from high to medium last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of all California counties, only Kings, Madera and Merced were at high transmission rate. Most were at medium and many coastal and Northern California counties were at low.

The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.

Tags

Recommended for you